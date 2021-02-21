UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Foreign Defence Ministers Attending IDEX 2021

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 08:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives foreign defence ministers attending IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met separately a number of top military officials on the sidelines of the 15th International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2021, which opened today at ADNEC.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Edward Lister, Special Envoy for British Prime Minister for the Gulf, Air Marshal Martin Sampson, Defence Senior Military Adviser to the middle East and North Africa at the British Ministry of Defence, General Birhanu Jula, Chief of General Staff of Ethiopian National Defense Force, Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, and Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, Defence Minister of Greece, and discussed with them ways of bolstering ties of friendship and cooperation in defence and military fields between the UAE and their respective countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and the guests highlighted the importance role IDEX can play in strengthening cooperation and coordination, building regional and international defence partnerships and showcasing the latest defence technology, systems and services.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and a number of senior UAE officials attended the meetings.

