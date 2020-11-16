Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Armed Forces

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 16th November 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohamed and Parly discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations as well as cooperation in military and defence affairs.

They exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, in addition to the recent regional developments and the efforts being made on them.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and members of the delegation accompanying the French minister.