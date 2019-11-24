Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Armed Forces

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 23rd November 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Saturday Florence Parly, French Minister of Armed Forces.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the French minister discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and France, particularly in defence and military fields.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the current developments in the region and the international efforts to address them.

The French Minister offered condolences on the death of Sheik Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Sheikh Mohamed, who thanked her for her sincere and noble feelings.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Ludovic Pouille, Ambassador of France to the UAE.