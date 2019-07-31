UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives French President's Phone Call

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President's phone call

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a phone call from President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

During the telephone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Macron discussed ways to strengthen the strong friendship between the UAE and France so as to serve interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The two leaders exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest, while stressing the importance of joint coordination and consultation and intensifying international efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.

Related Topics

France UAE Abu Dhabi From

Recent Stories

HIPA adopts &#039;Water’ as main theme for its n ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Judiciary runs awareness campaign for 48 ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 31 July 2019

24 minutes ago

No move of corrupt elements to succeed: Aslam Iqba ..

24 minutes ago

CAS revokes CAF decision to replay African Champio ..

24 minutes ago

Villagers kill leopard in Neelan valley, Abbottaba ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.