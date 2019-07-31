(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a phone call from President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

During the telephone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Macron discussed ways to strengthen the strong friendship between the UAE and France so as to serve interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The two leaders exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest, while stressing the importance of joint coordination and consultation and intensifying international efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.