Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives French President's Phone Call

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 03:00 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President's Phone call

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today, received a phone call from President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

During the telephone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Macron discussed ways to strengthen the strong friendship between the UAE and France to serve the interests of the two friendly countries.

The two leaders exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest, while stressing the importance of working towards achieving stability in the region, reducing tension that threatens security and stability, and efforts that enhance regional peace and accomplish development for the benefit of the peoples of the region.

