Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives French President At Expo Dubai

Fri 03rd December 2021

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President at Expo Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received visiting French President, Emmanuel Macron, at Expo 2020 Dubai today.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the French President’s visit to the UAE, expressing his happiness at the renewed meeting with the president, which confirmed the keenness to continue consultation and coordination between the two friendly countries. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Macron, wishing him health and happiness and his country further progress and prosperity.

The French President congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the UAE government and people on the occasion of the country's celebrations of its Golden Jubilee, wishing the country continued progress and prosperity. He expressed his country's aspiration to new and promising horizons of cooperation and joint action that serve the interests of both countries and supports peace efforts in the region.

The two leaders discussed the friendly relations, joint cooperation and development opportunities in various fields under the strategic partnership that brings the two countries together, especially in the investment and economic aspects, advanced technology, energy and food security, in addition to the cultural, educational and other fields to achieve their mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed various issues and topics of common interest and developments in the regional and international arenas and exchanged views on current developments in the middle East region.

In this context, the two sides affirmed their joint determination to strengthen the various aspects of the strategic partnership between the UAE and France, and the convergence of visions on the importance of supporting peaceful solutions and initiatives. It was aimed to consolidate the pillars of security and stability in the region to achieve the aspirations of its people for peace and development.

