Mohamed bin Zayed receives GCC Secretary General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Tuesday Dr. Naif bin Falah Al Hajraf, the newly appointed Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Hosn, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Dr. Naif Al Hajraf and wished him success in his new assignment to reinforce the Gulf joint action and to realise the aspirations of the GCC peoples for further development, progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, H.

H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.