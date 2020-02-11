UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives GCC Secretary General

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives GCC Secretary General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Tuesday Dr. Naif bin Falah Al Hajraf, the newly appointed Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Hosn, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Dr. Naif Al Hajraf and wished him success in his new assignment to reinforce the Gulf joint action and to realise the aspirations of the GCC peoples for further development, progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, H.

H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emperor of Japan on Natio ..

18 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr visits Ras Al Khaimah Government Med ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Federal National Counci ..

1 hour ago

16 chakkis challaned for selling flour at high pri ..

2 minutes ago

Air Italy goes bust after years of losses

2 minutes ago

Asad Umar directs for early finalizing of ML1 fina ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.