Mohamed bin Zayed receives graduates of Emirati Emergency Medical Technician Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received the female and male graduates of the National Ambulance’s ground breaking Emirati Emergency Medical Technician Programme at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the graduates and expressed pride of the high potential boasted by the Emirati cadres working across various fields in the country.

He underlined the importance of optimising first-aid services according to best international practices in order to ensure rapid and effective response to medical emergencies nationwide.

"The National Ambulance is a landmark Emirati project that translates the great strides made by the UAE in ensuring social welfare for all those living in the country. The project effectively contributes to achieving the UAE's vision to be among the world's best countries in rendering of services across various domains, " Sheikh Mohamed added, commending the efforts made by the National Ambulance and its highly-qualified cadres.

The graduates expressed happiness at meeting the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and expressed gratitude to the level of support provided by the leadership to the medical sector to ensure its competitiveness and efficiency.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials and Emiratis.

The programme, which so far graduated two batches (38 female & male EMTs), is in line with the UAE government’s Emiritisation plans by training and preparing local people to serve on the frontline in support of the community, providing UAE Nationals with the knowledge and skills to pursue careers in the vital medical emergency care.

The programme's third batch commenced their year-long training in September to become EMT’s serving communities across the Northern Emirates. The 43 students starting this year’s course attended an inauguration ceremony at the University of Sharja to mark its start. Those successfully completing the programme will receive a professional qualification in pre-hospital care and guaranteed offer of a job as an EMT Intermediate at National Ambulance.

The programme owes its success to the close follow-up of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and the continuing support provided by its strategic partners, including the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health and Prevention and others.

Candidates are accepted in the programme according to a set of criteria where candidates must be a UAE National, be at least 18 years of age and not over 35, have completed UAE National Service (for male applicants), have a high school diploma or equivalent, have good command of English, pass the selection interview, and have or are in process of applying for a UAE Driving License.

The full-time programme offers UAE Nationals the opportunity to gain the theoretical knowledge and practical experience necessary to take up a full-time position as an EMT with National Ambulance. The programme consists of three modules: a ‘Foundation’ module handled by the University of Sharjah; a ‘Core’ module based on international academic curriculum run by National Ambulance Clinical education Department and an ‘Operations’ module based on practical training and in field rotations managed and led by National Ambulance Operation team.