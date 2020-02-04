(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, who is visiting the UAE.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness welcomed the visit of the Greek Prime Minister, saying it was an important visit that comes at a crucial time, and would have a great impact in strengthening the existing friendship and cooperation between the two countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, "The UAE-Greek relations are deep-rooted and special and are based on a strong political will, a solid foundation of common interests, and compatibility of vision and outlook."

Bilateral relations and ways to develop them across various fields and enhance them to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership were discussed at the meeting. The two sides agreed to form joint working task forces to move ahead with developing aspects of cooperation between the two countries to arrive at the comprehensive strategic partnership.

The meeting also discussed ways to develop and upgrade relations in the economic, technological, cultural, social and educational fields, in addition to infrastructure, tourism, energy and other sectors.

The two sides expressed mutual keenness to expand their cooperation and explore new opportunities to document joint work at all levels in order to serve the aspirations of the two friendly peoples in development and progress.

His Highness and the Greek Prime Minister also discussed developments in the middle East, especially the eastern Mediterranean and Libya, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two sides reiterated the consensus of UAE and Greek views regarding finding a solution to the Libyan crisis which meets the aspirations of Libyans with regard to development and peace, and puts an end to terrorism there. They also expressed their support for international and regional efforts in this context.

The two countries rejected policies or actions that threaten stability in the Mediterranean, which is a vital region of great importance for international peace and security. They emphasised the need to respect international law regarding maritime borders and oil and gas resources in the region.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, Minister of State, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, and Dr. Catherine Bourah, the Greek Ambassador to the UAE.