ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Ammar al-Hakim, Head of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, and his deputy, Mohsen al-Hakim, at Al Shati Palace today.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Iraqi politicians discussed the latest developments in Iraq and exchanged views on a host of issues of mutual interest while focusing on the challenges facing the Arab region and the approaches to take in tackling their consequences.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's interest to further consolidate the UAE’s ties with the Republic of Iraq so as to the serve interests of the two countries and their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and Minister of State, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, attended the meeting.