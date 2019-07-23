BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was awarded an honorary professorship from China's Tsinghua University for his role and initiatives in support of advanced science, technology and innovation.

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Tsinghua University, in the framework of his state visit to the People's Republic of China.

Qiu Yong, President of Tsinghua University, handed over the certificate to His Highness in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the field of education as well as his efforts in promoting friendship and cooperation relations between the UAE and China.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the university management for this honour. He expressed his happiness and pride in receiving the certificate that, he said, "comes from one of the oldest scientific universities in the world".

He praised the university's quality and excellence in academic programmes and its continuous efforts to develop and modernise its scientific research.

Speaking on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said, "I was delighted to visit Tsinghua University where I met its outstanding management team and students. The university plays a prominent role in promoting quality education, scientific research and supports the progress of China and the development of mankind."

His Highness met with the President of the University in the presence of Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology. During the meeting, both sides discussed the cooperation relations between the University and its counterparts in the UAE from universities and educational institutions.

Mr. Yong briefed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on the researches and studies carried out by the University and the most important scientific initiatives and projects that reflected positively on the social, economic, cultural and other fields, and the role of the university in qualifying, training and graduation of Chinese leaders and scholars.

The delegation accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohamed during the university's included H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

Also accompanying Sheikh Mohamed were Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi, Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, Hessa bint Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan and several other senior officials.

Tsinghua University is a major research university in Beijing, and a member of the elite C9 League of Chinese universities. Since its establishment in 1911, it has graduated numerous Chinese leaders in politics, business, academia, and culture.

Reflecting its motto of Self-Discipline and Social Commitment, Tsinghua University is dedicated to academic excellence, advancing the well-being of Chinese society, and global development. The University is perennially ranked as one of the top academic institutions in China, Asia, and worldwide, and was recognised as the 14th best university in the 2017 Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings. Since 2015, Tsinghua has been ranked as the best engineering and computer science school in the world based on factors including total research output and performance.