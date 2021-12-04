Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Dr. S. Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs, at Qasr Al Shati.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of Dr. Jaishankar, who conveyed the congratulations of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, on the occasion of the UAE's celebrations of its golden jubilee, his wishes for the country and its people further progress and prosperity, and for the relations between the two countries to advance and develop further.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to the Indian Prime Minister and his wishes for further development and growth for the friendly Indian people.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to Prime Minister Modi for his good wishes for the UAE's national day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs discussed cooperation and joint action that solidify the strategic partnership between the UAE and India and achieve their common interests and aspirations of their two friendly peoples. He and the visiting minister also exchanged views on various regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of of Abu Dhabi Airports, and Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security.