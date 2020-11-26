UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Indian Minister Of External Affairs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:15 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of External Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed with the Indian Minister strategic and friendship relations between the two countries and ways of furthering bilateral cooperation and partnerships, particularly in political, investment and economic fields.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and the importance of the two countries' cooperation in the fields of pandemic containment, prevention and control of its spread.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Jaishankar conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed greetings of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated greetings to the Indian Prime Minister and his best wishes to the people of India. He noted that the relations between the two countries have witnessed remarkable growth, thanks to the keenness of the leaderships of the two nations.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and members of the delegation accompanying the Indian Minister of External Affairs.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Best Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

1 hour ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

1 hour ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

2 hours ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

2 hours ago

World-renowned artistic director immerses in Emira ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.