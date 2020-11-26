Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of External Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed with the Indian Minister strategic and friendship relations between the two countries and ways of furthering bilateral cooperation and partnerships, particularly in political, investment and economic fields.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and the importance of the two countries' cooperation in the fields of pandemic containment, prevention and control of its spread.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Jaishankar conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed greetings of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated greetings to the Indian Prime Minister and his best wishes to the people of India. He noted that the relations between the two countries have witnessed remarkable growth, thanks to the keenness of the leaderships of the two nations.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and members of the delegation accompanying the Indian Minister of External Affairs.