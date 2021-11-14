Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of External Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Jaishankar and wished him a successful visit.

Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his best wishes of more progress and prosperity for the UAE and further development for bilateral ties.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi reciprocated his greetings to the Prime Minister of India and wished more development, progress and stability for the friendly people of India.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the strategic ties between the UAE and India and ways to boost them in the best interest of the two friendly peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Jaishankar exchanged views on a number of issues and the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern.

In attendance were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority (EAA) and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.