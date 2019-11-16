UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Indian Minister Of External Affairs

Sat 16th November 2019

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received here today Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs, and discussed ways of furthering the strategic and friendship relations between the two countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received here today Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs, and discussed ways of furthering the strategic and friendship relations between the two countries.

The meeting, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, explored the bilateral political, economic and trade relations, with the two sides exchanging views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

