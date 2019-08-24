Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI, 24th August, 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received, at Qasr Al Watan, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, who is currently on a state visit to the UAE.

During the official reception, Sheikh Mohamed and Modi proceeded to the dais of honour as the national anthem of India was played. The Indian Prime Minister also received a 21-gun salute.

Modi saluted Sheikhs and senior officials who received him, while Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shook hands with senior Indian officials accompanying the Prime Minister of India.

Present at the reception were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.

H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy National Security Adviser, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamis, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India.

The delegation accompanying Prime Minister Modi included Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, Vijay Keshav Gokhale, Foreign Secretary, Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, and other senior government officials.