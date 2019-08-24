UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Indian PM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 06:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI, 24th August, 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received, at Qasr Al Watan, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, who is currently on a state visit to the UAE.

During the official reception, Sheikh Mohamed and Modi proceeded to the dais of honour as the national anthem of India was played. The Indian Prime Minister also received a 21-gun salute.

Modi saluted Sheikhs and senior officials who received him, while Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shook hands with senior Indian officials accompanying the Prime Minister of India.

Present at the reception were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.

H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy National Security Adviser, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamis, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India.

The delegation accompanying Prime Minister Modi included Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, Vijay Keshav Gokhale, Foreign Secretary, Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, and other senior government officials.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi UAE Abu Dhabi Visit August 2019 Government Court

Recent Stories

Labuschagne strengthens Australia's grip on third ..

12 minutes ago

Cricket: Sri Lanka v New Zealand Test scoreboard

12 minutes ago

WHO calls for more research into microplastics and ..

12 minutes ago

River Indus flows normal at Kotri barrage

12 minutes ago

Rs 0.69m recovered from defaulters: Peshawar Elect ..

21 minutes ago

BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-II (Pre Medical) re ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.