ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today, received a phone call from India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, dealing with the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two countries as well as achieve the aspirations of the two friendly peoples with regard to progress and welfare.

During the phone call, they discussed ways to enhance economic, trade and joint investment cooperation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Modi also exchanged views regarding various issues and the latest developments in the region, particularly the developments in Afghanistan.

They also tackled the ongoing challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact globally.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Indian Prime Minister emphasised keenness on continuous consultations, coordination, and exchange of views regarding the pressing challenges facing the region.