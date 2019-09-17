UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Indonesian Official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Tuesday Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs of Indonesia, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, held at Al Bahr Palace majlis, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Pandjaitan discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in the best interest of the two sides.

They exchanged cordial talks on ways to promote cooperation among competent departments in the maritime, investment and economic fields between the two counties.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry.

