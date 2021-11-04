UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Indonesian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed friendship ties between the two countries at various political, economic and trade levels, as well as joint steps needed to enhance them.

During the meeting, held at Al Bahr Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Indonesian President and conveyed to him the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes of further development and stability for the people of Indonesia. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The two sides emphasised the strong bilateral relations while looking forward to boosting partnership horizons and cooperation in various fields in the coming period.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Widodo spoke about the importance of the UAE’s hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai in promoting its mission and common human values ​​in communication and convergence between the world’s cultures, peoples and civilisations, as well as introducing countries to their development experiences, historical peculiarities and cultural advantages, in addition to Indonesia’s distinguished participation as a country blessed with diverse sustainable resources.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, attended the meeting.

Indonesian President visited Al Jubail Island and planted a mangrove tree. The UAE has given special care to this tree due to its role in preserving the environment.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Salem Indonesia Joko Widodo 2020 Best Court

Recent Stories

United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invit ..

United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invites applications

16 minutes ago
 US Airline Agency Enlists FBI to Prosecute Unruly ..

US Airline Agency Enlists FBI to Prosecute Unruly Passengers, Seeks Penalties in ..

2 minutes ago
 EMA to Speed Up Assessment of COVID-19 Drug Molnup ..

EMA to Speed Up Assessment of COVID-19 Drug Molnupiravir to Accelerate Its Autho ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Police trying to make social networking pla ..

Punjab Police trying to make social networking platform more effective: DIG Kian ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany Commits Additional $693Mln in Humanitarian ..

Germany Commits Additional $693Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Meat prices witness sharp increase

Meat prices witness sharp increase

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.