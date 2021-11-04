Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed friendship ties between the two countries at various political, economic and trade levels, as well as joint steps needed to enhance them.

During the meeting, held at Al Bahr Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Indonesian President and conveyed to him the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes of further development and stability for the people of Indonesia. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The two sides emphasised the strong bilateral relations while looking forward to boosting partnership horizons and cooperation in various fields in the coming period.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Widodo spoke about the importance of the UAE’s hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai in promoting its mission and common human values ​​in communication and convergence between the world’s cultures, peoples and civilisations, as well as introducing countries to their development experiences, historical peculiarities and cultural advantages, in addition to Indonesia’s distinguished participation as a country blessed with diverse sustainable resources.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, attended the meeting.

Indonesian President visited Al Jubail Island and planted a mangrove tree. The UAE has given special care to this tree due to its role in preserving the environment.