Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at the Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, an official reception ceremony was held for President Widodo.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed escorted Widodo to the stage of honour while Indonesia’s national anthem was played. Artillery also fired 21 rounds to welcome his visit.

Widodo shook hands with senior officials, Sheikhs, ministers and officials who welcomed him to the country.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also shook hands with the ministers and senior officials accompanying the Indonesian president.

Also, a group of children waving the flags of the two countries greeted Widodo’s visit.

Present during the reception were, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and several ministers and senior officials.

Indonesian delegation accompanying the president included Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Pratiknu, Minister of State; Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs; Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister Coordinating for Maritime and Investment Affairs; Religious Affairs Minister Fachrul Razi, Agus Suparmanto Trade Minister; Arifin Tasrif, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister; Erick Tohir, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises; Bahlil Lahadalia, Chairman of Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board; Andri Hadi, Director General for Protocol and Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chief of State Protocol of the Republic of Indonesia, and others.