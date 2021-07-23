UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Israeli PM's Call

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Israeli PM's call

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, during which they discussed ways of strengthening relations of cooperation between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Israeli Prime Minister reviewed the developments of regional and international issues and topics, especially concerning the efforts to achieve peace and prosperity for the people of the region and the world at large.

The Israeli Prime Minister extended congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

He wished him continued health and happiness, and the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity.

In turn, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Israeli premier, wishing prosperity, peace and security on all mankind.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated Naftali Bennett on assuming the position of Prime Minister of Israel, expressing his desire to work together for peace, stability and development for the benefit of the region and all its peoples and the world at large.

