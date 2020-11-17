UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Israeli President's Message

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Tuesday a message from President Reuven Rivlin of Israel, dealing with bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to serve mutual interests.

In his message, the Israeli President expressed appreciation for the efforts made to sign the historic peace accord, paving the way for a new era in the ties between the two countries. President Rivlin extended an invitation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Israel.

In his reply, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed thanked President Rivlin for his positive and constructive stance. He also expressed the UAE's appreciation for the cooperation that led to the historic peace accord, which is poised to contribute to regional stability. He also extended an invitation to the Israeli President to visit the UAE.

