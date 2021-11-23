ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday received a phone call from the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi.

During the conversation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Draghi discussed bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them in their best interests.

They exchanged views regarding several regional and international issues of mutual concern and the latest developments in the middle East.

In this context, they emphasised the importance of supporting peace and stability efforts in the region.