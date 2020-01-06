UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Italian PM's Phone Call

Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM's phone call

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a phone call from the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

During the telephone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed with Conte ways to enhance ties of friendship between the UAE and Italy to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The two leaders also reviewed the latest regional and global developments, while stressing the importance of de-escalating regional tensions.

