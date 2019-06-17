ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today General Koji Yamazaki, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defence Forces, and his accompanying delegation at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed current cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the defence and military sectors. They emphasised the importance of enhancing said ties for the benefit of the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and General Yamazaki also exchanged views on regional and global affairs of mutual interest.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Lt. General Eng. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Akihiko Nakajima, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, also attended the meeting.