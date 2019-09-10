Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, congratulates him on winning UFC in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Monday at Qasr Al Bahr, Khabib Nurmagomedov, World champion of lightweight mixed martial arts Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC, held at the Arena on Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Khabib on winning the UFC in Abu Dhabi and wished him further success and achievements in the coming competitions.

Nurmagomedov expressed happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and applauded his support for various sports.