Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, at Qasr Al Bahr.

The King of Bahrain was accompanied by Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Hamad exchanged cordial talks that embody the depth of the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, which are based on strong bonds of brotherhood, unity of destiny and joint cooperation for the good of the two countries and their mutual interests. The two leaders wished continued progress and prosperity for their countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also conveyed to King Hamad the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his sincere wishes for health and happiness and the kingdom and its brotherly people for goodness and prosperity.

The leaders affirmed the strength of the fraternal ties between the two countries and their brotherly peoples, expressing their pride in the bonds of kinship, brotherhood and cooperation that unite them at all levels.

They also discussed several Gulf, regional and international issues of interest to the two countries and exchanged views.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Crown Prince Court; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.