Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 17th November 2020 (WAM) - His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, arrived in the UAE on Tuesday. He is accompanied by H.H. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Flight Terminal in Abu Dhabi, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Present were H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.

H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain.

They welcomed King Hamad and expressed sincere condolences to him on the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and fortitude on Al Khalifa family.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad will be joined on Wednesday by His Majesty King Abdulla II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, for a tripartite summit in Abu Dhabi.