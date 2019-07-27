Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 27th July 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received in Abu Dhabi today His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, who is currently visiting the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed King Abdullah's visit, which stems from the keenness to continue strengthening relationships between the two brotherly countries.

During the meeting, they discussed means to boost the strong fraternal ties and cooperation to serve their common vision for further development, progress and prosperity.

They also discussed the latest regional developments and exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed praised the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Jordan and the keenness to develop them in all domains.

He said the UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is looking forward to bolster its brotherly relations with Jordan and to broaden the horizons of such relations in a way that will strengthen the joint Arab action in the light of the challenges facing the region, including terrorism, violence, extremism and external interventions, and their serious implications on regional security and stability.

King Abdulla II expressed his delight at visiting the UAE, saying he was looking forward to deepening his country's ties with the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa.

At the end of their meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah II expressed their interest in supporting relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples. They emphasised the importance of coordination and consultation on the developments and challenges witnessed in the region, as part of the joint Arab action, aimed at ensuring regional security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Baloushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan.

From the Jordanian side, it was attended by Ayman Al Safadi. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Bisher Al Khasawneh, King's Advisor, Major General Yousif Al Henaiti, Chief of the Joint Staff, and Juma Al Abbadi, Jordanian Ambassador to the UAE.

King Abdullah II arrived in the UAE earlier today and was received at Al Bateen Airport by Sheikh Mohamed.