UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives King Of Jordan, Discuss Advancing Bilateral Relations

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan, discuss advancing bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has emphasised the strong and profound fraternal relations binding the UAE and Jordan at all levels.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated this when he received King Abdullah II of Jordan at Al Shati Palace today.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the King of Jordan in the UAE and conveyed to him the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and wishing further development, progress, and prosperity for the Jordanian people and more growth and progress for ties between the two sides.

The two leaders tackled all aspects of bilateral relations and ways to boost them in the coming period.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments, especially the situation in the middle East.

The two sides confirmed their desire to continue coordination and consultations to benefit their peoples and the Arab region.

They stressed the importance of enhancing development partnerships for the advantage of everyone in the region, achieving prosperity and sustainable development and providing solutions to the problems and challenges to safeguard the future of its peoples.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors; Humaid Obaid Khalifa Abushibs, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and several officials.

Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Dr. Bishr Al Khasawneh; Ayman Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and several Jordanian officials also attended.

The King of Jordan left the UAE and was seen off by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Middle East All Arab Court

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives International Presid ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives International President of Bank of America

33 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather to continue in Balochistan

Cold, dry weather to continue in Balochistan

21 minutes ago
 Mehran Varsity organizes bio-food and processing w ..

Mehran Varsity organizes bio-food and processing workshop

21 minutes ago
 Killer of murdered UK student Kercher freed in Ita ..

Killer of murdered UK student Kercher freed in Italy

21 minutes ago
 Iran Determined to Enhance Ties With Spain in Diff ..

Iran Determined to Enhance Ties With Spain in Different Areas - President

21 minutes ago
 The UK government on Tuesday advised people to tak ..

The UK government on Tuesday advised people to take a rapid lateral flow test be ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.