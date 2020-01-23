(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday received a phone call from King Abdullah II of Jordan, during which they discussed the strong bilateral relations and ways to enhance them between the two fraternal countries.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the King of Jordan also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

They also stressed the importance of joint Arab action and cooperation with the international community to boost stability in the region and reach peaceful solutions taking into account the interests of peoples in security and peace.