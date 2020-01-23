UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives King Of Jordan's Phone Call

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan's phone call

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday received a phone call from King Abdullah II of Jordan, during which they discussed the strong bilateral relations and ways to enhance them between the two fraternal countries.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the King of Jordan also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

They also stressed the importance of joint Arab action and cooperation with the international community to boost stability in the region and reach peaceful solutions taking into account the interests of peoples in security and peace.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi From Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.