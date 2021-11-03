Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Netherlands, discusses enhancing cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, discussed friendship and cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields in the best interests of the two countries.

Receiving the King of Netherlands at Al Shati Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed him and conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes of permanent stability and development to the people of the Netherlands.

The parties tackled several regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views in this regard.

They also discussed the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai and the significance of enhancing positive interaction between peoples and cultures and finding solutions to the challenges facing the world, as well as the Netherlands' participation in the global event through its pavilion that focusses on sustainability and its importance in shaping the future of the world.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Dr. Hissa Abdullah Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the UAE to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, attended the meeting.

Tom de Bruijn, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation; Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UAE, attended the meeting from the Dutch side.