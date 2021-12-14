UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives King Of Sweden

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Sweden

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, who is currently visiting the UAE to attend his country's National Day celebrations at the Sweden Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Receiving the King of Sweden at Al Shati Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed him and conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes of continuous progress and development for Sweden.

During the meeting, they discussed friendship and cooperation between their countries and ways to enhance them in all fields, especially in investment, economic, innovation and technology areas, in line with their countries' efforts to establish sustainable knowledge-based economies and accelerate their development drives.

They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting also discussed Expo 2020 Dubai and the different cultures, innovations and solutions it is showcasing to shape a better tomorrow for generations to come. Dubbed 'The Forest', Sweden's pavilion carries the theme 'Co-creation for Innovation' in an effort to showcase the country's innovative spirit, promote cooperation and celebrate humanity's potential.

H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Ambassador to Sweden, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Sweden 2020 All Best

Recent Stories

Anushka’s reaction to monkey’s life-saver stor ..

Anushka’s reaction to monkey’s life-saver storms into social media

10 minutes ago
 PTCL Group onboards top 150 graduates under its Su ..

PTCL Group onboards top 150 graduates under its Summit Programme 2021

15 minutes ago
 14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

35 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Tro ..

Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Partake in Drills in Ukrai ..

32 minutes ago
 51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

32 minutes ago
 Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart con ..

Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.