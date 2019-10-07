UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Lebanon PM

Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday, received Saad Hariri, Prime Minister of Lebanon, who is currently on a visit to participate in the second UAE-Lebanon Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting held at Al Bahr Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Hariri discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them across all levels, especially in the economic, investment and development domains in the best interest of the two fraternal countries.

They reviewed the latest middle East, GCC, and Arab developments and their repercussions on regional and international security. They also tackled Arab, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the UAE led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is keen on boosting relations with Lebanon across various levels and to provide support to preserve its security and stability and fulfill the aspirations of its people to achieve development.

Hariri expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its continued support to Lebanon while facing challenges, and stressed that this support mirrors the UAE's continued approach in its relations with Lebanon and its people.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

