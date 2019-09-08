UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Letter From Kyrgyzstan President

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 05:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Kyrgyzstan President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a letter from President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan on bilateral relations between the two countries.

The letter was conveyed by Eshimbekov Chyngyz Kazybaevich, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the UAE, during a meeting with Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The two sides discussed prospects of cooperation between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan, and means of advancing them across multiple sectors.

