UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Letter From Liberian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Liberian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a letter from the President of Liberia, George Weah, with regard to bilateral relations between the two countries.

The letter was conveyed by Gbehzohngar Findley, Liberian Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Trokon Kpui, Liberian Minister of State, during a meeting with Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The two sides discussed prospects of cooperation between the UAE and Liberia, and ways to advance them across a variety of sectors.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Liberia George Sunday From

Recent Stories

Details of World Tolerance Summit Dubai announced

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police urge careful driving during sever ..

2 hours ago

UAE Artificial Intelligence Network launched to ac ..

2 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi: We aim to rewrite rules of publi ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP wins IHF Gold Award for Excellence in Leader ..

3 hours ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum welcomes 6 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.