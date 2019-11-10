Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Liberian President

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a letter from the President of Liberia, George Weah, with regard to bilateral relations between the two countries.

The letter was conveyed by Gbehzohngar Findley, Liberian Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Trokon Kpui, Liberian Minister of State, during a meeting with Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The two sides discussed prospects of cooperation between the UAE and Liberia, and ways to advance them across a variety of sectors.