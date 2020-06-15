UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Letter From South Korean President Marking 40th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from South Korean President marking 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and South Korea.

The letter was handed to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, by Kim Hong-kyun, Korean Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, during a meeting at the ministry headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting follows the decision by the UAE government to increase the workforce returning to offices in Federal ministries, authorities and institutions to 50 percent.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and the special strategic partnership between the UAE and South Korea and ways to enhance aspects of joint cooperation in various fields, including economic, health, agriculture, food security, as well as in trade and investment.

The officials also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern and reviewed the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts of both nations to contain its repercussions.

In this regard, the two sides stressed the importance of bolstering existing cooperation and coordination by exchanging research and scientific findings and the use of advanced measures to detect new cases of the virus. They also stressed the need to enhance joint action with international organisations.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Hong-kyun's visit, commending the outstanding UAE-Korean relations and the momentous strategic partnership between the two countries.

His Highness highlighted the ongoing interest in boosting joint cooperation between the two friendly countries, hailing the support of South Korea to the UAE to help the country contain the repercussions of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

He added that the Emirati-Korean relations are a role model to be followed and have the support of the leaderships of the two friendly countries.

The UAE Foreign Minister pointed out that the existing strategic partnership between the UAE and Korea witnessed a qualitative shift with the choice of the Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO, in 2009 as the main contractor for the establishment of Barakah nuclear power station in the Al Dhafra Region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness added that KEPCO and the Korean group of companies working at the Barakah nuclear power station played a very important role during the ongoing development of Baraka power station, which is the first of its kind in the Arab world and the first nuclear energy projects that adopt the design of the advanced Korean reactor APR1400 outside the Korean borders.

His Highness stressed that the special strategic partnership between the two countries in the peaceful nuclear energy sector is a model for constructive cooperation between countries, especially that the peaceful nuclear energy sector has become an economic, scientific and social engine.

For his part, Kim Hong-kyun, Korean Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, valued the UAE-Korean private strategic partnership relations, praising the constructive cooperation between the two friendly countries in many important fields.

He expressed his country's aspiration, while celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries, to develop these relations to meet the aspirations of the leaderships of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Kwon Yongwoo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE.

Related Topics

World Nuclear Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Visit South Korea North Korea From Government Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

17 minutes ago

Rehabilitation of Golen Gol Water Supply Scheme st ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's FSB Detains Teen Planning Attack on Schoo ..

6 minutes ago

Police nets drug peddler, recovers marijuana

6 minutes ago

Education department Attock starts distribution of ..

6 minutes ago

Brussels Covered Up Evidence of Croatian Border Po ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.