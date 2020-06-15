Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from South Korean President marking 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and South Korea.

The letter was handed to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, by Kim Hong-kyun, Korean Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, during a meeting at the ministry headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting follows the decision by the UAE government to increase the workforce returning to offices in Federal ministries, authorities and institutions to 50 percent.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and the special strategic partnership between the UAE and South Korea and ways to enhance aspects of joint cooperation in various fields, including economic, health, agriculture, food security, as well as in trade and investment.

The officials also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern and reviewed the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts of both nations to contain its repercussions.

In this regard, the two sides stressed the importance of bolstering existing cooperation and coordination by exchanging research and scientific findings and the use of advanced measures to detect new cases of the virus. They also stressed the need to enhance joint action with international organisations.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Hong-kyun's visit, commending the outstanding UAE-Korean relations and the momentous strategic partnership between the two countries.

His Highness highlighted the ongoing interest in boosting joint cooperation between the two friendly countries, hailing the support of South Korea to the UAE to help the country contain the repercussions of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

He added that the Emirati-Korean relations are a role model to be followed and have the support of the leaderships of the two friendly countries.

The UAE Foreign Minister pointed out that the existing strategic partnership between the UAE and Korea witnessed a qualitative shift with the choice of the Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO, in 2009 as the main contractor for the establishment of Barakah nuclear power station in the Al Dhafra Region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness added that KEPCO and the Korean group of companies working at the Barakah nuclear power station played a very important role during the ongoing development of Baraka power station, which is the first of its kind in the Arab world and the first nuclear energy projects that adopt the design of the advanced Korean reactor APR1400 outside the Korean borders.

His Highness stressed that the special strategic partnership between the two countries in the peaceful nuclear energy sector is a model for constructive cooperation between countries, especially that the peaceful nuclear energy sector has become an economic, scientific and social engine.

For his part, Kim Hong-kyun, Korean Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, valued the UAE-Korean private strategic partnership relations, praising the constructive cooperation between the two friendly countries in many important fields.

He expressed his country's aspiration, while celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries, to develop these relations to meet the aspirations of the leaderships of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Kwon Yongwoo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE.