Mohamed bin Zayed receives Louvre Abu Dhabi delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Tuesday a delegation from Louvre Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the delegation, expressing his thanks and appreciation for the role played by the museum's staff in highlighting the UAE as a global tourism and cultural destination.

The visiting delegation expressed their appreciation for His Highness' support and interest in the country's endeavours to promote tourism and cultural exchange, as part of the UAE's vision to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence.

The delegation included Saif Saeed Ghobash, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, along with museum employees.

Louvre Abu Dhabi was inaugurated in November 2017, showcasing artworks from around the world, with a particular focus placed upon bridging the gap between East and West.