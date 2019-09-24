UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Louvre Abu Dhabi Delegation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Louvre Abu Dhabi delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Tuesday a delegation from Louvre Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the delegation, expressing his thanks and appreciation for the role played by the museum's staff in highlighting the UAE as a global tourism and cultural destination.

The visiting delegation expressed their appreciation for His Highness' support and interest in the country's endeavours to promote tourism and cultural exchange, as part of the UAE's vision to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence.

The delegation included Saif Saeed Ghobash, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, along with museum employees.

Louvre Abu Dhabi was inaugurated in November 2017, showcasing artworks from around the world, with a particular focus placed upon bridging the gap between East and West.

Related Topics

World Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi November 2017 From

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

7 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.