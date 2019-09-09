UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Malaysia's Minister Of Economy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday Malaysian Minister of Economic Affairs, Mohamed Azmin Ali, at Al Bahr Palace Majlis.

The Malaysian minister is currently visiting the UAE to attend the 24th World Energy Congress, WEC, that is being held from 9th to 12th September 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed with the Malaysian minister ways to boost cooperation and friendship between the UAE and Malaysia in the economic, trade, investment fields to open wider horizons of cooperation and joint work for the benefit of the two peoples.

They also tackled a number of topics of mutual interest. Sheikh Mohamed and Ali spoke about topics which is being discussed in the congress that will focus on shaping the future of the world's energy industry and its role in global prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, attended the meeting.

