Mohamed bin Zayed receives Malaysian King

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia, who is currently visiting the country.

Upon his arrival, the Malaysian King was accorded an official reception where the national anthem of his country was played, and a 21-gun salute was fired in his honour. King Shah was also greeted by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials who welcomed his visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also greeted the high-ranking senior officials accompanying the honourable guest.

Among those welcoming the Malaysian King were Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, board Chairman of the Presidential Flight; Theyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office; and Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director of the Office of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region.

Also greeting the guests were Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice and Head of Mission of Honour; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development and Member of the Executive Council; Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Khalid Ghanem Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, and a number of representatives of youth councils in the state.