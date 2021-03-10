Mohamed bin Zayed receives Malaysian PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of Malaysia, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting that took place at the Al Shati Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia and his delegation, stressing that the visit provides an impetus for relations between the two countries in various fields in the interest of their peoples and their aspiration to further progress, development and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Yassin discussed the friendly ties between the two countries and the various opportunities for developing cooperation in areas of development, investment, trade, economy and others.

The two sides reviewed the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the two countries and the world and the urgent need for cooperation and solidarity between the various countries of the world and the concerned health organisations.

They also addressed issues and topics of concern to the two countries, the latest developments in the region and the common challenges it faces and exchanged views on them.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed stressed the strength of the relations between the UAE and Malaysia, which have grown over the past decades on strong foundations of common interests, mutual respect, keenness to advance them and continuous communication at all levels.

Sheikh Mohamed said, "The UAE has a great interest in developing its relations with countries with distinguished and inspiring development experiences, including the experience of friendly Malaysia.'' The Malaysian Prime Minister expressed his delight at visiting the UAE and meeting with Sheikh Mohamed, stressing his country's keenness to develop cooperation and diversify its horizons in various aspects to achieve the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia.

Attending from the Malaysian side were Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Foreign Minister of Malaysia, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia.