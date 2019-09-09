Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mauritanian FM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Monday at Al Bahr Palace Majlis, Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mauritania.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mauritania discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

They also reviewed a number of issues and the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest.

H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, attended the meeting.