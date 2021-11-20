Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mauritanian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, currently visiting the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Mauritanian President and conveyed to him the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes of more progress and prosperity for the fraternal people of Mauritania.

During the meeting, held at Al Shati Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Ghazouani discussed ways to enhance and diversify cooperation in various fields, especially in investments, economy, development and other vital spheres of mutual interest that serves their efforts in overall sustainable development.

They exchanged views on various regional and global issues, the latest developments in the middle East and the African continent, and the efforts to achieve peace, security and stability in these regions, which represent the main pillar towards development and progress.

The meeting touched upon the Expo 2020 Dubai, which brings together the cultures of the world, the history of peoples and their civilisations. It sheds light on the countries' projects, experiences and innovative sustainability solutions they participate in while improving people's lives and building a better future for all.

Meanwhile, Mauritania is taking part for the first time in the history of the expos with a special pavilion inspired by the authentic Bedouin life, which showcases the Mauritanian cultural, economic and environmental heritage and in various fields.

In attendance were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Hamad Ghanem Al Mehairi, the UAE Ambassador to Mauritania.