Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mauritanian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania.

The Mauritanian President was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival where the Mauritania national anthem was played and 21-artillery rounds fired. A group of honour guards lined up in reception to greet the distinguished guest.

Ghazouani exchanged greetings with Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials who welcomed him to the UAE. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed greeted the Mauritanian President's accompanying delegation.