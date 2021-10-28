Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of Abu Dhabi powerboat racing and jet ski team

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in the presence of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, received members of the Abu Dhabi powerboat racing and jet ski team, winners of international championships and competitions.

The winners were accompanied by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club (ADIMSC).

While receiving the winners at Al Bahr Palace majlis, His Highness congratulated them and all athletes in the country, wishing them success in achieving more championships and titles to be added to the UAE's record of achievements in various sports.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE’s support for the sports sector, noting that it is a part of the country’s vision and plans to prepare Emirati champions in various sports. His Highness also pointed out that the UAE spares no effort in supporting athletes and sports by all possible means.

For their part, the UAE champions expressed their thanks and appreciation for the support and attention given to the sports sector by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the UAE’s leadership, which, they said, had a great impact on the achievements of Emirati athletes in various types of sports in regional and international fora.