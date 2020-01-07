Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the members of the Higher Committee for achieving the goals of the Human Fraternity Document, which held its fifth meeting in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the committee’s members at Qasr Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi. He was briefed about the role of the committee in implementing the provisions of the document and monitoring its implementation at regional and international levels, to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence, fraternity and peace among the peoples of the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was also briefed by the committee’s members on their long-term visions and the progress made in implementing the principles and aspirations of the document.

The UAE is continuing its traditional approach to supporting the efforts and initiatives to help the peoples of the region and promote tolerance, coexistence, brotherhood and mutual respect around the world, as it believes in the importance of these values, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said.

He also affirmed his ongoing support for the document and his keenness to transform its principles into a reality for the peoples of the world regardless of their religions, adding that the principles that express the true religion are also among the most established in the policy of the UAE and are based on upholding human rights, regardless of religion, race or language.

"The principles of the document also reflect the country’s desire to be open to all societies and cultures, through establishing a system of values based on coexistence, tolerance and acceptance," he further added.

The delegation’s members praised the humanitarian initiatives launched by Sheikh Mohamed. They also thanked him for his interest and support in establishing the values of tolerance, cooperation, mutual respect, coexistence and human fraternity among current and future generations.

Commenting on the meeting, Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot, Chairman of the Committee, said, "It was a great honour for the Higher Committee to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The signing of the Document of Human fraternity by the world's top religious figures reflects the universality of its message that involves the necessity of respecting and protecting the principle of religious freedom. This couldn’t have been possible without the visionary leadership of His Highness that he has provided in welcoming Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church and Dr.

Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar to Abu Dhabi and providing support to the Committee continues to be an inspiration to us all. With the Abrahamic Family House to be located in Abu Dhabi, the Emirate is a beacon of peaceful coexistence and understanding for people around the world."

Present were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Member of the Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

In February 2019, Pope Francis and Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb signed in Abu Dhabi the historic Document on Human Fraternity which seeks to encourage stronger relationships between people to promote coexistence among peoples and to confront extremism and its negative impacts, in attendance of more than 400 religious leaders.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity includes members from the UAE, Spain, Italy, Egypt, the US, and Bulgaria. The members are: Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot, President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See; Judge Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Salam, Former Advisor to the Grand Imam of Al Azhar; Rabbi M. Bruce Lustig, Senior Rabbi at Washington Hebrew Congregation; Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, Personal Secretary of the Holy Father; Professor Mohamed Hussein Mahrasawi, President of Al-Azhar University; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Sultan Faisal Al Remeithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders; Irina Bokova, former Director-General of UNESCO; and Yasser Hareb, an Emirati writer and tv presenter.