Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the members of the Higher Committee of the Human Fraternity Document, an independent body of religious leaders, educational scholars and cultural figures from across the world.

The meeting is part of the first anniversary of the historic Document of Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, signed by His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, His Eminence Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, during the Papal visit to the UAE Capital last year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the delegation and talked to them about the importance of uniting their efforts to achieve the document’s goals, which include promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence and building bridges of social harmony.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE’s commitment to achieve the document’s goals of creating social fraternity and coexistence, to achieve peace, security, stability and development for the world’s peoples.

"The UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to support initiatives and efforts that aim to promote human fraternity and global solidarity," he said, adding that this approach has made it a global cultural model of openness and coexistence.

He also stressed that tolerance is the cornerstone of building societies of mutual understanding, cooperation, coexistence, respect and acceptance, which have characterised Emirati society since its it was founded.

The committee’s members thanked H.H. Sheikh Mohamed and praised the UAE’s support, affirming that the committee will intensify its efforts to help promote the document’s principles, to achieve happiness for all peoples.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity includes members from the UAE, Spain, Italy, Egypt, the US, and Bulgaria. The members are: Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot, Chairman of the Committee and President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See; Judge Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Salam, Former Advisor to the Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Secretary General of the Committee; Rabbi M. Bruce Lustig, Senior Rabbi at Washington Hebrew Congregation; Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, Personal Secretary of the Holy Father; Professor Mohamed Hussein Mahrasawi, President of Al-Azhar University; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism– Abu Dhabi; Dr. Sultan Faisal Al Remeithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders; Irina Bokova, former Director-General of UNESCO; and Yasser Hareb, an Emirati writer and tv presenter.