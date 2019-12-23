Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of UAE MuayThai team

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received the UAE MuayThai team and the participants of Asian MuayThai Championship 2019 hosted by the UAE.

The championship witnessed the participation of 350 competitors from 26 Asian countries, along with members of its organising committee.

During the meeting, which took place in Al Bahr Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the team and its administrative and technical staff for their distinguished results and outstanding performance during the championship while praising the efforts of the championship’s organisers to make it succeed, highlighting the UAE’s capacities to host regional and international sporting events.

He also wished the national team success in attaining further achievements in regional and international competitions.

The team’s competitors and organisers thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his keenness to support the country’s sports sector, stressing that this is a strong motivation for athletes to continue improving their skills and making outstanding performance.

They added that this support also played a major role in the country’s success in organising sporting events, and has helped to develop MuayThai at local, Arab and Asian levels, despite the announcement of the game in May 2017.

The meeting was attended by H.H Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Governor of Umm Al Quwain; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; a number of Sheikhs, and Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Arab Union of Muay Thai, Chairman of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation and Vice Chairman of the Asian Federation.