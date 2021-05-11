ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a verbal message from Jordan's King Abdullah II on the strategic and fraternal relations between the two nations and the latest developments in Al Quds.

The message was conveyed by Dr Bishr Al-Khasawneh, the Prime Minister of Jordan, who was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Shati today wherein they exchanged greetings on the approaching advent of Eid al-Fitr and wished goodness and welfare to all peoples of the world.

The Jordanian prime minister conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of King Abdullah, wishing the UAE leadership, government and people continued progress. Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings.

The meeting occasioned a review of the prospects of further solidifying bilateral relations and an exchange of views over the latest regional and international developments, primarily the situation in the holy city of Jerusalem and the joint efforts made to reinforce regional peace and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed learned from the Jordanian premier about the efforts made by the Kingdom and led by King Abdullah to preserve the Muslim and Christian sacred sites in Al Quds in light of the ongoing developments taking place in the city and their aftermath.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the pivotal role played by Jordan and the Kingdom's historic stands in protection of Islamic and Christian sites in Palestine and preserving the city's identity.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed concern over the acts of violence in the occupied East Jerusalem which resulted in injuries among civilians. He reiterated his condemnation of all forms of violence and hatred which contravene with all human values and principles and underlined the importance of putting an end to all aggressions and practices that exacerbate tension and wrath in the sacred city and to stop all acts that violate the sanctity of the Holy Al Aqsa mosque.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, and Humaid Obaid Khalifa Abushibs, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority.