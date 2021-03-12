UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Message From President Of Armenia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Armenia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a written message from President of Armenia, Armen Sargsyan, on promoting bilateral relations.

The message was delivered to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as he welcomed Ara Ayvazyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, over a dinner banquet Sheikh Abdullah hosted for the guest.

The two top diplomats reviewed the prospects of accelerating cooperation between the two nations across various fields, including investment and food security.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of interest, with Sheikh Abdullah hailing the privileged relations between the two sides and the UAE's keenness to advance them to a higher level.

The Armenian minister said his country is looking forward to enhancing the bilateral relations and commended the stature boasted by the UAE at the regional and international levels.

